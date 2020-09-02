The Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings are partnering with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office to support voting efforts for the 2020 November election.
The partnership is to encourage voter participation in Detroit and throughout the state.
More than 6,000 volunteer election workers will train at the Little Caesars Arena in September and October.
Additionally, Comerica Park will be available to host a ballot drop box.
Both professional teams will use their social media platforms to share educational information about voter registration, voting by mail, election day volunteer opportunities, and ballot completion, the Secretary of State’s Office said.
“Elections are the foundation of our democracy and we are committed to doing all we can to support the upcoming election,” said Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Not only are our facilities uniquely suited to support the needs of the community and the Secretary of State leading up to election day, our sports teams provide voices to share information and fulfill our civic obligation to encourage all Michiganders to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3.”
“I am grateful to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers for helping us fill these critical needs this election cycle,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Leveraging the resources and unrivaled platforms of these teams will enable us to reach voters and give them the assurance that their elections will be accessible and secure. And I am proud to say that with this announcement, Detroit is now the first U.S. city where all four professional sports teams are taking an active, nonpartisan role in supporting this fall’s elections. We hope that this inspires every Michigan voter to participate in our democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.