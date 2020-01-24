Visitors at Zehnder’s Snowfest got to meet some Tigers Friday afternoon.
"It's terrific. It's the first one I’ve been to and I’ve been a long-time Tiger fan," Mark Martin said.
Martin lost his eyesight just after birth. The Cass City resident has never seen the Detroit Tigers play.
"You guys always get us excited for the coming season. We love this stop," Tigers broadcaster Dan Dickerson said.
It's the familiar voices Martin's heard over the years that fuel his passion for the Tigers. He got to listen to them today as the Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan stopped in Frankenmuth for Zehnder’s Snowfest.
"Just hearing the Tiger broadcaster Dan Dickerson and manager Gardenhire,” Martin said. “People that I know so well from following the Tigers. It was just great to hear their voices and all of that."
Other Tiger fans say they were glad to see some of the Tigers up close.
"I love it,” one person said. “We come every year. I haven't missed a year. It's a shame my husband had to miss it because passed away. But I come and honor him, and we just have a ball!"
"We appreciate your support,” said Manager Ron Gardenhide. “It means everything in the world. And we'll continue to go up and up and hopefully this year we'll kick a lot of butt!"
Martin is expecting to hear a lot more tiger victories this year.
"Everybody starts out at zero and zero,” Martin said. “And I think the tigers certainly have a chance to become the most improved team in baseball this next season."
