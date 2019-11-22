A Grand Blanc man accused of recording his coworkers and others in the bathroom of a Tim Horton’s has been sentenced.
Eric Scott Andrews Jr., 21, was accused of secretly recording his coworkers between 2016 and 2018 while he worked at the Tim Horton’s on Silver Lake Road in Fenton.
READ MORE: Fenton Tim Horton’s employee competent to stand trial
A judge sentenced Andrews to a minimum of three years and a maximum of 20 years with 249 days served after he pled guilty to three felony counts including child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and capturing an image of an unclothed person.
The images were discovered after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security spotted something suspicious online and called the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children to assist. State Police searched Andrews’ cell phone and laptop and found various videos and images of partially unclothed employees, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
He's been ordered to pay $334 in costs and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.