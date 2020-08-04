Tim Kelly wins Republican U.S. House nomination for District 5 Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Kelly has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House of Representatives in District 5. Kelly will run against Congressman Dan Kildee in the November General Election. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gop U.s. House Tim Kelly Politics Michigan District Nomination Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesFarewell: Sprint brand is officially retiredSaginaw bar temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposureWhitmer signs directive strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 ordersGrand Blanc Community Schools releases back to school planSaginaw Public Schools releases return to learn planA step-by-step breakdown of the Saginaw Public Schools fall planSaginaw restaurant temporarily closes after staff may have been exposed to COVID-19Walmart used to be a haven for RV parking, but more stores won't allow itGov. Whitmer tightens restrictions on bars, indoor gatherings for northern MichiganBoyce Hydro files for bankruptcy Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.