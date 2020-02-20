The owner of two Michigan timber harvesting companies has been charged, accused of lying to landowners about the amount of timber he took from their property to avoid paying them the full value.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Norman Kasubowski, 53, of Petoskey, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with eight counts of embezzlement by an agent of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
Nessel said Kasubowski owns Great Lakes Forest Products and Northern Timbers Producers Inc.
“Anyone who enters into a contract with the operator of a business should be treated fairly by that business – not cheated out of what’s rightfully theirs,” Nessel said. “When Michigan companies fail in their obligation to tell the truth to their customers, they must answer for their actions.”
Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Kasubowski is scheduled to be back in court in March, in Otsego County.
