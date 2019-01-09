Time is running out for a $250,000 winner to claim their prize.
Michigan Lottery players should check their tickets to see if they’re the winner of a Jan. 10, 2018 Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Cleary's Pub, located at 117 East Grand River Avenue in Howell and had the numbers 07-24-33-49-50, with Powerball number 4.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. If the prize isn't claimed Thursday before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.
