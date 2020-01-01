A Michigan university is out with its 45th annual list of words or phrases that should be retired.
At the top of the list: quid pro quo.
The Latin phrase got new life during the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.
The school each year invites the public to nominate words and phrases that seem tired or annoying through everyday speech, news coverage and more.
The latest list has more than a dozen, including "artisanal," "influencer," "living my best life" and "chirp." And in a baby boomer revolt, it's apparently time to scratch "OK, boomer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.