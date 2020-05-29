A popular Michigan fishing destination has reopened.
As part of Michigan moving toward the “improving” stage of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s six-part reopening plan, the DNR has decided to reopen Tippy Dam Recreation Area to the public as of Friday, May 29.
The Manistee County state park has been closed since March 31 after officials said a continued surge in visitors (many from other parts of the state) and lack of social distancing led to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
The end of the spring fishing run, which regularly draws large crowds to Tippy Dam every spring, is another factor in the decision to reopen.
Visitors are reminded to keep social distancing and other public health guidelines in mind.
