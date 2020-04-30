The number of people losing their jobs continues to climb with 3.8 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week.
The number of weekly filings is slowing down from the historic 6.9 million at the end of March, but the total for six weeks of job losses is now more than 30 million.
Millions could be looking for new work in the coming months, but that search may look a lot different than it used to.
Michigan Works is ready to help both employers and employees get prepared to head back to work.
“We have a number of services that we offer virtually on our website. I would encourage them to look at our workshops and other resources that we posted online,” said Kristen Wenzel, chief operations officer for Michigan Works.
Wenzel said it is best to get a head start getting all of your hiring documents ready. She suggests you start updating your resume now.
You should also check out different workshops to sharpen your interview skills and explore different job searching techniques.
As for the interview process, it may look different moving forward. Instead of in-person interviews, expect to interview virtually.
“If you’re not comfortable with that technology, you might want to start playing with it in preparation for an opportunity that may come your way. Because you not only want to be prepared for the job that you are applying for, but you also need to be prepared for the technology that will be supporting your access to that opportunity,” Wenzel said.
If you still need any assistance, you can contact Michigan Works through their website or by phone.
