After what seemed like a long wait for snow lovers, our next round of accumulating snow that adds up to more than an inch or two has finally returned here in Mid-Michigan.
But although this is a fairly common occurrence during the month of January, there are still a few things to keep in mind as you get ready to remove our next round of white stuff.
The first thing to remember when you’re removing this round of snow is that it has a little more water content than what we’re used to. That gives it a little extra weight, so you’ll want to make sure you push, rather than lift, and try to avoid throwing it to the side or over your shoulder.
Make sure to take plenty of breaks and don’t overexert yourself with the weight of this snow.
Secondly, do what you can tonight. As temperatures warmed up a little bit this afternoon, some of that snow might have turned to slush, and as we fall below freezing Saturday night, a lot of that slush will start to freeze back up again and will be harder to remove later.
Plus we’ll have a chance to see a bit more lake effect snow for the second half of the weekend. But you’ll hear more about that in your First Warn 5 Forecast.
