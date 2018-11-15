A homeless veteran and a New Jersey couple were charged with fraud for a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $400,000.
According to Michigan’s Better Business Bureau, you should keep an eye out so you don’t fall for a similar scheme.
“GoFundMe scams are actually pretty prevalent,” said Melanie Duquesnel, with BBB. “People are just looking for a way to your hard-earned money.”
Duquesnel said GoFundMe scams pop up on the daily and it can be hard to tell what’s legitimate.
“GoFundMe is actually trying hard to ensure the account that’s being set up is for a real situation. The problem is these GoFundMe accounts are from across the globe. They’re not just your next-door neighbor. So they’re limited on how they can verify every single account,” Duquesnel said.
There are always ways to protect yourself.
“You want to use a GoFundMe page you have a personal connection with, using a family member as a contact or a resource or referral,” Duquesnel said.
One of her biggest tips is to do a reverse image search on the GoFundMe’s photo to see how many times that photo has been used.
“See if it’s been hacked and used repeated times,” Duquesnel said.
To do the search on Google Chrome, right click on the image then click search Google for image.
If the photo is linked to multiple GoFundMes it’s a red flag.
Duquesnel said if you do a GoFundMe you trust and end up donating, don’t use a debit card.
“You don’t want the hacker getting into your checking or savings account,” Duquesnel said.
She said paying with a credit card is also important because you can get a refund if you believe you’ve been scammed. Just make sure to report the incident to GoFundMe as soon as possible.
GoFundMe issued a statement saying misuse is rare on its platform. It went on to say misuse makes up less than one-tenth of a percent of all campaigns. The company also has a zero tolerance policy for fraud.
