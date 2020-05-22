The Tittabawassee Road and Freeland Road bridges have reopened to traffic.
The bridges passed inspection, allowing them to reopen on Friday, May 22.
The bridges closed after floods ravaged the area earlier in the week.
"Some roads still have water over them so please don't drive though them. We will update when other bridges open. Stay safe," the Saginaw Township Police Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.