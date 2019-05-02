Midland County Central Dispatch is reporting that the Tittabawassee River has hit Flood Action Stage, which is 20.2’.
At this time the following roads are closed as a precautionary safety measure: Tittabawassee River Road from Green-Whiting & Dublin Ave from Plumtree-Tittabawassee River Road.
Officials say the crest is expected today, under the flood warning stage of 24 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.