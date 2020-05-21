The Tittabawassee River at M-46 in Saginaw County crested overnight and is starting to recede, according to the Saginaw County Emergency Management Division.
Water levels on the Saginaw River have continued to slowly rise and are just under 22’ as of early Thursday morning.
The emergency management division said residents and businesses along the Saginaw River should watch the conditions and be prepared to take action if floodwaters threaten.
All bridges across the Tittabawassee River, as well as the Genesee Street Bridge across the Saginaw River, are closed.
The bridges will be inspected as water recedes and will reopen when they are deemed safe.
For road closures throughout the county, the Saginaw County Road Commission is maintaining an online map to help drivers navigate around closed areas.
While the water levels along the Tittabawassee River are receding, Saginaw County Emergency Management Division advised residents should wait for the water to recede more if they want to return home.
