The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Tittabawassee River, from Midland downstream into Saginaw, until further notice.
As of Friday morning, the river has risen to 20.7 feet.
NWS said the river is expected to rise above flood stage by late Friday afternoon and will crest at about 27 feet on Saturday morning.
Other Mid-Michigan rivers are also under Flood Warnings. Head to the Weather Alerts page for a full list with more specific information.
