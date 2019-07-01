A main road in Saginaw County was closed for part of Monday because of a gas main break.
Tittabawassee Road between River Road and Thomas Road in Tittabawassee Township was closed for several hours, according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
The closure was caused by a broken gas main.
The road reopened about 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.