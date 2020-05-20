The Tittabawassee Township Department of Public Works is asking Tittabawassee Township and Freeland residents to limit the use of water from now until 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.
The use of water when connected to the Township or Freeland Sewer System may result in sewage back-up into your home or business, according to the department of public works.
Dishwashers, washing machines, showers, sinks and lavatories should be used as sparingly as possible to prevent backups into homes or businesses.
