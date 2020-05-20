**UPDATE** The township said it is no longer in need of volunteers.
Tittabawassee Township is in need of volunteers to help fill and move sandbags.
Volunteers should report to the Pine Grove Cemetery on the Corner of Old Midland Road and N. Gleaner Road as soon as possible.
The township says they just need people to bring themselves and a shovel if they have one.
