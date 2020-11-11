Nov. 11 was a sad day for Central Michigan University football.
CMU's all-time leading receiver, Titus Davis, died at the age of 27.
Davis suffered from a rare form of kidney cancer and was diagnosed earlier this year.
During his time at CMU, Davis set the school record for most receiving yards, and ranked fourth in touchdowns.
After graduating, Davis went pro and spent time in the NFL with several teams.
"I'm heartbroken by the loss of Titus, who was first and foremost an outstanding person," said Dan Enos, the Chippewas' head coach during Davis' four years on campus. "On the field, he was a phenomenal athlete and competitor. He was also a great friend and teammate to many.
From the first moments we started recruiting him, we at CMU football knew he was something incredibly special. He was a joy to coach and to be around. My deepest sympathies are extended to his family during this difficult time."
Davis is survived by two sons.
