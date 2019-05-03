The Traverse City Narcotics Team (TNT) along with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for multiple felonies after a narcotics investigation led them to drugs and fake money.
Police suspected a home located at 284 Astro Dr. in Traverse City to be involved in the distribution of a large amount of crystal meth and counterfeit money.
According to officials, a search warrant was executed on April 30th. During the search, officials said approximately eight ounces of crystal meth, a loaded unregistered handgun, and $1,800 of counterfeit money were found at the home.
Officials said that the estimated street value of the crystal meth found is over $20,000.
Brian Conrad, 28, of Grand Rapids and Nicole Hastings, 30, of Traverse City were arrested. According to officials they are being charged with maintaining a drug house, delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, and felony firearm.
They were taken to Grand Traverse County jail where they were arraigned on May 3rd.
