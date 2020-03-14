Today, March 14th, marks the one year anniversary to several touchdowns of confirmed tornadoes across Mid-Michigan.
These touchdowns were observed across Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
Three of the four tornadoes were rated an EF-0. The weakest rank on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
Here's a look at the Enhanced Fujita scale. This chart describes the wind speed needed for a certain ranking of a tornadoes strength.
The strongest of the four was rated an EF-2 tornado. This storm had peak recorded winds near 125 mph and traveled near Vernon, Michigan causing some damage to home and businesses.
If you're curious on more details from this storm, the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has an excellent write up summary on this severe weather event. That information can be found here.
Good news is no severe weather is expected for this upcoming weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
