A 4-year-old boy has been found safe after being reported missing in the Deckerville area.
Elias Joseph Krajenke was last seen on Saturday, July 4 prior to being found on Wednesday, July 8.
Michigan State Police issued a missing and endangered advisory for Elias.
Prior to being found, he was last seen on Saturday at 101. E. Aitken when he was picked up by Celia Kwasniewski.
According to MSP, Kwasniewski said she dropped the boy off with his mother Jamie Kelley at Main and Black River streets in the village of Deckerville area.
On Monday, July 6 at 11 p.m., the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Human Services (DHS) with removing five children from a home on Aitken Road in Elk Township.
Elias was not at the home, the sheriff's office said.
The mother told deputies and the DHS she did not know his whereabouts.
Elias was located on July 8 with his mother.
He is safe and in the process of being turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services, the sheriff's office said.
“We are pleased with the efforts put into the investigation by our staff and appreciate the assistance from Lapeer County and area agencies, as well as, the public," Sanilac County Sheriff Biniecki said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.