A toddler is in grave condition after a fall that turned what was supposed to be a festive holiday season into days of emotional anguish.
The boy’s family has reason to hope, but they need your help as their son slowly recovers.
“This is my absolute worst nightmare,” said Austin Kuester, father of 18-month-old Easton.
Easton is in for the battle of his life following a fall on Christmas Eve. His family said the toddler fell from the balusters about 12.5 feet and was severely injured.
“They started doing CAT scans and X-rays. All these different types of tests. They put a brain pressure monitor like right here in his head to monitor the pressure,” Kuester said.
Easton was living with his mother and other family members in Columbiaville in Lapeer County when it happened, according to Kuester.
He said he found out after the fall that the railings were not allegedly up to code. But he is shocked his precious boy was able to squeeze through them.
“He’s an outgoing, extremely loving child. Like this kid brings so much happiness to everybody,” Kuester said.
Kuester said he never realized how potentially dangerous the balusters could be until now.
Easton is recovering at Hurley Hospital in Flint. He has fractured his scull in two places and his brain is bleeding on both sides.
The family said they got bittersweet news on Wednesday that he would survive but will have a long road to recovery.
“If you can fit a tennis ball and move it side to side, fix it. Pay close attention. Don’t take anything for granted. Watch your babies,” Kuester said.
The family has created a GoFundMe to help with costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.