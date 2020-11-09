Tom Izzo, the head basketball coach for Michigan State University's men's team, has tested positive for COVID-19.
MSU's basketball team made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, Nov. 9.
Izzo said he has minor symptoms and remains in good health
"I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I've been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus," Izzo said in a statement.
Izzo said he will listen to the university's medical team and take the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.
Per CDC and Big Ten guidelines, Izzo can return in person following a 10-day isolation period.
"If I could ask for one favor, I'd urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I'm proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus," Izzo said.
No other members of the MSU basketball program have tested positive since Big Ten daily antigen testing began on Oct. 16, MSU said.
