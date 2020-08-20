Tony’s of St. Louis is closed until further notice due to a fire.
Flames broke out at the restaurant, located at 518 W. Washington Street, causing heavy damage.
In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant said “All staff is okay. Please send prayers and good thoughts our way so we can get through this difficult time. We appreciate you all. Thank you!”
(0) comments
