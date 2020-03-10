A cat who was found brutally declawed in a Bay City parking lot has found her “fur-ever” home.
TV5 first introduced you to Tootise back in February after The Humane Society of Midland County said she was found in rough shape at the Euclid Party Store parking lot on Feb. 17.
"It looks like some form of grinding instrument was taken to each of her toes, cutting them through the nail, through the nail bed, and into the flexor tendon and into the joint on all of her back toes and starting in on her front toes," explained director Beth Wellman.
Tootsie was taken to the veterinarian, and then went into foster care. On March 10 the humane society posted that not only was she doing great, but the day before she went to her forever home.
