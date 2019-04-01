Sunday is National Beer Day, so we want to know where you go to sit down and enjoy a cold one.
We’re searching for the best brewery in Mid-Michigan.
Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com.
We’ll create a poll for you to vote for your favorite on Thursday. A winner will be announced Friday on Wake-Up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.