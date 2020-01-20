Top 5 on 5: Best chocolate cake in Mid-Michigan

National chocolate cake day is on the horizon, so we want to know where you go to get the very best here in Mid-Michigan.
Send your nominations for best chocolate cake to top5on5@wnem.com.
We’ll reveal your Top 5 choices Thursday morning on Wake-Up.
National chocolate cake day is on the horizon, so we want to know where you go to get the very best here in Mid-Michigan.
Send your nominations for best chocolate cake to top5on5@wnem.com.
We’ll reveal your Top 5 choices Thursday morning on Wake-Up.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.