This Saturday is national fried chicken day, and what better way to celebrate than to find the best fried chicken in Mid-Michigan.
This week we’re looking for the best spot to find some, and we need your help!
Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com.
We’ll reveal the Top 5 choices Thursday morning on Wake-Up.
Then you can vote for your favorite, and we’ll announce the winner Friday morning.
