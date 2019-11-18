Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner.
And as you hit the stores looking for a deal, we want to know where you do your holiday shopping.
In this week’s Top 5 on 5, we’re looking for the best place to shop in Mid-Michigan.
Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com.
We’ll have the top 5 results on Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.