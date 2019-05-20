It's Spring and the outdoor markets are opening back up.
Whether it's the supermarket, farmer's market or roadside stand, we want to know where you go to get the best produce.
Send your nomination to top5on5@wnem.com. We'll reveal the top 5 nominees Thursday morning on Wake Up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.