Fruits and vegetables
Storyblocks

This week we've searched for Mid Michigan's best fresh produce and today, we have a winner.

Congratulations to the Midland Area Farmer's Market, voted best produce in Mid Michigan with 56 percent of the votes.

Thanks to everyone who voted or sent us a nomination.

We will have a news Top 5 on 5 category next week on Wake-UP

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.