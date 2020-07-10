Did you celebrate the 4th of July on Torch Lake in Antrim County? Health officials are warning its now a possible COVID-19 exposure site.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced Friday several people tested positive for COVID-19 this week after celebrating the holiday at the sandbar.
Officials said the people infected couldn’t identify everyone they had been in contact with over the weekend.
Everyone that was at the sandbar is potentially at risk of infection and they’re expecting more cases in the coming days, according to health officials.
Everyone there is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
This includes:
- Monitoring for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea.
- If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first for testing. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.
“This situation reminds us of how important it is to take precautions such as avoiding large gatherings whenever possible especially without social distancing and masking," Lisa Peacock, health officer said. "Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event and leaves our community at risk when close contacts are not able to be identified and alerted to quarantine. We can’t stress enough how that it is imperative that we each do our part to stay safe and stay open.”
