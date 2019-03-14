There are multiple confirmed reports across Mid-Michigan of a tornado touching down.
A confirmed tornado was located near Bancroft or near Durand at 6:56 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado warning has since expired for Shiawassee County and Genesee County.
Several reports of damage are still coming into the Continuous News Center. Power lines and debris are littering the roads.
The storm also significantly damaged a trailer park in Genesee County.
Trained weather spotters reported a tornado on the ground in both Shiawassee and Genesee counties to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service will conduct a damage survey to confirm if the tornado officially crossed into Genesee County.
Michigan State Police Flint Post troopers are going door to door in Vernon Township to check on residents impacted by the storm.
"We are thankful for no reported injuries at this time," MSP said.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch is asking people to stay off the roads because it is hampering first responders' efforts to help those in need.
The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management to make sure those impacted have what they need. A shelter has been set up at the Corunna Community Center, 421 Emma Drive in Corunna, for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night.
TV5 will update once we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.