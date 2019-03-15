Four tornadoes ripped through Mid-Michigan on Thursday, March 14.
The strongest tornado touched down in Shiawassee County near Vernon and Durand.
The damage in that area was so extensive the county board of commissioners declared a local state of emergency.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Macy Cole.
Cole was miles away when her farm was hit by an EF2 tornado. Winds of up to 125 mph tore it apart with several animals still inside.
Once they got word, Cole and her family rushed to the scene on Vernon road and got to work.
“Our neighbor’s barn was down flat and there was cattle trapped under there that I actually crawled in to put halters on them and get them out and ours were everywhere,” Cole said.
The family got all the animals out and they are all OK, but the family’s historical barn was destroyed.
“The sentimental part is the hardest part because it’s just irreplaceable. The cows, they’re OK. Everyone’s OK. So that’s the biggest thing, but it was just the sentimental value of it,” Cole said.
Cole and her family are just one of many in their area dealing with the devastating damage.
Cole said she knows the community is standing behind them.
“We have an amazing community. Everyone comes together and they do whatever it takes to get the job done and it’s pretty amazing to see,” Cole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.