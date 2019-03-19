A fund has been created to assist the families impacted by the tornado in Shiawassee County.
The United Way of Genesee County, which serves both Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, has created the fund to help those impacted by last week’s severe weather.
MORE: Man describes watching tornado rip through mother's house
The funds will be distributed through a review process that will include 3-5 community members who will review cases as presented through the established Emergency Operations Center. The grants will be focused on basic needs and home repairs.
WATCH: Drone 5 video of tornado damage
“It is critical that we establish a fund to assist those impacted in a meaningful and thoughtful way. The United Way is a longstanding community partner and we are thankful for their support and the support of all our non-profit partners” said Trent Atkins, Shiawassee County Emergency Management Homeland Security Director.
The United Way said no administrative fees will be taken from the designated funds, which can be dropped off in person, mailed, or made online.
If you would like to drop off a financial donation, do so at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, 201 E. McArther, in Corunna. Donations can also be mailed to United Way of Genesee County C/O Tornado Relief Fund 111 E. Courts Street Flint, MI 48502.
Checks should be made out to the United Way of Genesee County Tornado Relief Fund.
You can donate online by clicking here.
