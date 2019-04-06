Tornado victims got the extra support that they need their recovery after the storm.
The support event was held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Vernon District Library, located at 115 E. Main St.
The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation gave out 72-hour hygiene kits to residents.
The kits include a hand towel, adhesive bandages, a toothbrush, and more.
The group gave out 100 kits and plans to distribute more on Monday, April 15 at Papa Joe's Restaurant, located at 115 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.
Families who still need a kit or are interested in volunteering can contact Chelsi Hoskins by email at doterra.oils.hoskins@gmail.com.
