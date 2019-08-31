According to the National Centers for Environmental Information between 1991 to 2010, the entire state of Michigan experiences only 16 tornadoes on average each year. Compare that number to the average number of tornadoes that occurs in the entire United States and it equates out to 1,253. These numbers show that only 1/100 or .01% of all tornadoes in the United States in a given year occur in Michigan.
In the case of this year, we've had 6 confirmed tornadoes in the state of Michigan.
On March 14th, 2019, an EF-0 near Corunna and an EF-2 near Vernon touched down in Shiawassee county.
Also an March 14th, 2019, an EF-0 near Flushing and another EF-0 in Genesee Township touched down in Genesee county.
More information from the National Weather Service on the events from March 14th can be found here.
On May 19th, 2019, an EF-0 touched down in Barry county near Dowling and Marple Grove.
More information from the National Weather Service on the events from May 19th can be found here.
Now just recently on August 29th, 2019, the National Weather Service has confirmed a EF-0 touched down near New Lothrop in Shiawassee county.
More information here.
With forecasting severe weather and the likely hood of a tornado developing, several different elements need to be present in the atmosphere. Meteorologists use the word SLIM as a checklist which includes the amount of shear present (the change in speed and direction of wind with height), a source of lift (usually some kind of frontal boundary to help warm air rise), instability ( the continuation of the rise of warm air), and finally moisture (how moist is the atmosphere at different levels).
So with 5 out of the 6 tornadoes this year occurring in Shiawassee and Genesee counties, is there a reason why?
Being surrounded by the Great Lakes can definitely influence Michigan's weather and the locations more favorable for tornadic development during a severe thunderstorm.
Considering the elements described above using SLIM, wind shear is the most important to make a severe thunderstorm turn tornadic.
With the placement of the Great Lakes, lake breezes can form off the water and produce large amount of wind shear within the atmosphere.
For more information from the National Weather Service on what a lake breeze is and how they form, click here.
East to northeast winds from the lake breezes coming off of Lake Huron and the Thumb can collide with severe thunderstorms commonly moving in from the west or southwest. The "collision" of the lake breeze and severe thunderstorm can then produce enough wind shear to develop and support the duration of a tornado.
Another factor to consider is the natural elevation throughout Michigan.
Overall, this sets up a general area from Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids to Flint and Saginaw that has a slightly higher chance to see a tornado develop during a severe thunderstorm. That being said, tornadoes have been observed across the entire state of Michigan.
Always remember in the case of severe weather or the development of a tornado, watches and warnings issued should be taken seriously as well as tornado sirens being sounded.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
