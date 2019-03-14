The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Shiawassee County on Thursday night.
This includes a weak northern tornado, rated at EF0 that peaked at 80 mph, that was southwest of Corunna at about 6:47 p.m.
It touched down close to the intersection of Bennington Greens Drive and Innsbrook Drive.
The tornado continued northeast, crossing M-52 near West Grand River Road. Then it hit a farm along South Morrice Road, just south of West Garrison Road.
Trees were uprooted and a well built farm building lost its roof.
The tornado snapped more trees near Vandecarr and Bennington roads before lifting near the Maple River.
A confirmed second tornado was located near Bancroft or near Durand, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service said it will release more information on the stronger second tornado.
The tornado warning has since expired for Shiawassee County and Genesee County.
Several roads in Shiawassee County are closed due to downed power lines and poles:
- M-71, between Bennington Road and the overpass
- Vernon Road, between the south Vernon village limits to Lansing Road
- Garrison Road, between Vernon Road and Harvest Road
- Reed Road, between M-71 and Bennington Road
Central dispatch is urging drivers to not bypass the barricades.
The storm also significantly damaged a trailer park in Genesee County.
Trained weather spotters reported a tornado on the ground in both Shiawassee and Genesee counties to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service will conduct a damage survey to confirm if the tornado officially crossed into Genesee County.
Michigan State Police Flint Post troopers are going door to door in Vernon Township to check on residents impacted by the storm.
MSP said more than 70 homes and businesses in the township were damaged from the storm.
Troopers want to remind neighbors and families to stay away from down power lines and do not enter any damaged structures.
"We are thankful for no reported injuries at this time," MSP said.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch is asking people to stay off the roads because it is hampering first responders' efforts to help those in need.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement saying the county may request aviation support to help assess the damage:
Shiawassee County had the greatest impacts from the severe weather. Our Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security District Coordinator has been working with Shiawassee County Emergency Management throughout the duration of the event to ensure their needs are being met. Damage assessment is being coordinated by Shiawassee County Emergency Management. At this point, the county has not requested for any resources, but they may request aviation support to assist with the assessment. MSP Aviation is on standby and prepared to support if requested.
The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management to make sure those impacted have what they need. A shelter has been set up at the Corunna Community Center, 421 Emma Drive in Corunna, for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night.
Shiawassee County residents are asked to call (989) 743-9111 to report property damage if they have not spoken with the police or fire department.
