The smell of rubber and the roar of the engine, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into Saginaw at the Dow Event Center this weekend.
“It’s going to be big,” said monster truck driver Jerry Beck who competes with Dirt Crew. “You know, last year they said I won every freestyle of last year, so they’re like, ‘no pressure.”
Bailey Shea is new to the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, and she is riding in the largest ATV, known as Quad Chaos.
“You know I got the phone call saying ‘you wanna drive the largest ATV in the world?’ I was like, of course, you know I grew up on ATV’s, I raced ATV’s, why not?”
Shea, who travels around the country driving monster trucks says smaller venues actually excite her more than larger arenas.
“These are the best shows. We produce the best shows in small places like this because it’s so intimate, it’s so close,” Shea explained.
And for Beck, nothing quite beats the roar of the crowd. “The adrenaline. When you get a whole stadium on their feet for something crazy you just did. You just can’t beat that feeling. With the kids, and the families, it’s a pretty awesome feeling.”
Shea, who just returned after taking time off to start a family, says this is a prime opportunity to inspire others. “Women have come a long way, and I’m just here to prove to all the other women out there, just to prove that women can do anything a man can do. We just look way better doing it.”
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start as low as $25. Click here to get your ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.