It’s Labor Day weekend which is usually a busy time for travel, but COVID-19 has affected tourism-reliant businesses statewide.
“Normally, we would already be hoppin’ big time today,” said Ann Carter, Assistant Manager of the Bay Port Fishing Company. “And it’s almost noon and it’s quiet as can be.”
Tourism is looking a little different this year, but Bay Port Fishing Company is making adaptations to make sure their fish is still available.
They’re even finding a little bit of a silver lining.
“This year, it’s more of a hop from one car to the next,” said Carter. “But we still try to take a few minutes to chit chat up and we’re actually getting to know our customers better actually.”
Her customers can’t physically enter the store but she’s adopted a drive-thru fish pick-up system.
Even though Carter has witnessed first-hand a decline in her tourist customers, David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, says the state may be doing better than others.
“Michigan, I think more-so than most states, in addition to benefiting from the in-state travel that’s still happening, we’ve been still getting a lot of our of state travelers coming in.”
It has to do with the state’s response to the pandemic.
“Research shows people will only go where there are mask policies and where they know communities are taking safety seriously,” said Lorenz.
But the decline is still there and there’s one thing everyone can agree on.
“I am hoping that we can get back to normal,” said Carter.
