Ahead of the snow, crews are preparing for what they’re expecting to be a busy Monday.
Plow and salt trucks are loading up and doing final safety checks.
While most of Mid-Michigan is hunkering down for one of the biggest snow events we’ve seen this winter, some local businesses are doing the opposite.
They’re getting ready to go out and fight the snow.
“When we do get the bad weather like this sometimes guys end up having to work over just to meet the needs. We don’t want to leave people, especially in the cold, sitting on the side of the road,” said Jacob Ott, a manager at Best Towing.
Ott is gearing his team up for tomorrow by testing the trucks and reminding his 15 person crew to be prepared as well.
“For the most part just touching base with drivers making sure that everybody’s got warm dry clothes out and a change of clothes to keep in their truck with them in case they get cold or wet or need to change,” Ott said.
Officials all over the state are recommending folks stay home if they can.
Ott said if you do have to go out, remember to check your tires, windshield washer fluid, and especially your car batteries during the cold.
Best Towing recommends that you start your car about 30 minutes early so that if you face any problems they hopefully happen in your driveway and not out on the roads.
Ott said based on this week’s outlook he knows they’ll see an increase in accidents, cars in ditches, or even just vehicles stuck in heavy snow.
Their top priority is their safety as well as yours.
“Obviously police and fire and EMS have to do their jobs regardless so we want to have trucks available in instances that they need assistance, so we can get to them first and the less clutter on the roads the better,” Ott said.
