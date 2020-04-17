The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is going to host virtual town hall meetings to help drivers learn about the state's new auto insurance law and the choices available.
“The new auto insurance law allows Michigan drivers to choose which auto insurance plan will best meet their family’s budget and needs, which is especially important during these challenging economic times,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “DIFS live, online town halls will enable Michiganders to learn about their choices and have their questions answered.”
Drivers will need to determine the amount of coverage that best suits their needs for policies that renew after July 1, 2020.
Sample forms outlining the choices can be viewed here.
The first four town halls will take place on the following dates:
- Wednesday, April 22 at noon
- Wednesday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 28 at noon
To participate in the town halls, click here.
