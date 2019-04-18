Bridgeport Township officials are working to clear a log jam in the Cass River, just a month after bringing in an excavating company to remove another one.
Bridgeport Township Parks and Recreation Director Bill Wheeler said the jam was found by a kayaker near the dead-end of Studor Drive.
The discovery came about a month after fundraising efforts enabled the parks division to clean up most of a log jam less than a half-mile up-river.
The original log jam was discovered last summer, but officials waited until March for the ground to be solid and bring in an excavating team.
The team was able to remove about 80 percent of the blockage, at a cost of $18,500. Wheeler said the township kicked in $5,000 while the rest of the money was raised by different organizations.
It’s unclear if the current log jam is new, or just part of the original, according to Wheeler.
Officials are hoping to get the excavator to the new location this week, depending on the weather, to see what can be done to clear up the blockage.
Wheeler said the log jam is not causing any damage but is keeping people from enjoying the Cass River Water Trail.
Water enthusiasts are told not to plan on paddling from Davis Park to the M-13 boat launch.
CLICK HERE for more on the Cass River Water Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.