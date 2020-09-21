The historic 2020 Presidential Election is rapidly approaching.
Several people across the state are wondering what their options are and if voting early or absentee will work for them.
“Anybody that put an AV ballot application in, in our township, will be receiving them shortly,” said Swan Creek Township Clerk Tim Krzeszewski.
Krzeszewski said requests for absentee ballots have already started arriving at his office. He said he’s been busy putting stamps on return envelopes that will go out with the ballots on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Krzeszewski said the township is paying for the postage for its residents mailing ballots back to the clerk’s office.
“So, there’s like 1200 envelopes, the envelope we’re sending it in, and the envelope that comes back. They all got to be stamped, they all got to be stuffed with the instructions inside,” Krzeszewski said.
Krzeszewski said there is still time to request an absentee ballot.
Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office. Once the ballot is mailed out, residents can then fill the ballot out and return it through mail or by taking it back to the local clerk’s office. Some areas have also set up drop boxes specifically for absentee ballots.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to make sure voters mail in their ballots early.
“People should return their ballots through the mail by October 19th,” Nessel said.
Nessel said safety precautions will be in place for those wanting to vote in person at the polls on November 3rd. She said the state recruited an additional 20,000 poll workers for this election.
“They’ll all be wearing masks. They will be socially distant from each other and from you the voter. There will be plenty of sanitizer and disinfectant at the polling locations,” Nessel said.
Krzeszewski said he wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard no matter how they do it.
“Whatever side you’re on, vote. It makes a difference,” Krzeszewski said.
