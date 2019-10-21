St. Charles Township leaders are looking for the person or people responsible for vandalizing one of the township's cemeteries.
The Riverside Cemetery lawn was vandalized recently, according to the St. Charles Police Department.
If you have any information on the recent vandalism you are asked to contact the St. Charles Township Office at 989-865-9010 or Township Supervisor Tom Sargent at 989-865-9061.
The township is looking for the damage to be paid for and fixed. They are not seeking prosecution, the police department said.
