Residents are on alert after several packages were stolen off of porches in Saginaw Township.
“I’m looking for my present and its never coming,” said Roy Hicks.
Hicks is a retired Saginaw resident who said he’s seen his share of suspicious activity around people’s porches. He said it bad around this time of year when porch piracy is at it’s highest.
Porch Piracy is an issue that Saginaw Township Police said they’ve been working to address.
“We’ve had one happen so far, a couple weeks ago. We did have one on Mackinaw St. that did happen based upon the surveillance video that we received from the homeowner. The detective was able to solve the case,” said Chief Don Pussehl.
Pussehl said the department has been able to solve several cases of porch theft through an app called Neighbors. The app works with a variety of surveillance video programs including Ring, a home-based security system.
The app allows people to share videos with their local police or crime prevention agency to help identify suspects.
“The ring program, the nice thing about it is you can have any type of video surveillance system and be able to share it through that ring portal,” Pussehl said.
Police want to remind residents that the consequences for porch piracy are steep.
According to Michigan law, those convicted could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by one year in jail and a $500 fine. A second offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine. Any further offenses are ten years and $2,000 in fines.
“And we’re hoping that the criminals understand that anybody stealing these packages off this porch could be facing a felony charge,” Pussehl said.
Residents like Hicks said even with the use of surveillance cameras, it’s always good to let the police know of crime personally.
“I’m going to speak up and if they take the package, I’m going to try and get a license plate and inform the police officers,” Hick’s said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.