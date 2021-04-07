The township can’t afford them, so the Gaines Township Police are out of a job. For now.
They turned in their equipment last week and now state police are fielding Gaines township calls.
The only way to reinstate the Gaines Township Police is through a millage in May that could bring back their funding.
“If the millage fails, I will assist the township in shutting down the police department in eliminating equipment. And when that’s done, I will be done,” said Police Chief Mark Schmitzer in an interview with TV5 on April 1.
This is a big decision for any community and plenty of other mid-Michigan communities have been through the same thing as Gaines township, like in Atlas Township. In the 90s they disbanded their own police force and now they contract with the Genesee County Sheriff.
“We had the same issue, when that decision was made, it was made for a variety of factors. It wasn’t all financial,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, Atlas Township Supervisor.
She says like with any major decision, there were residents on both sides.
“There were some dissidents in the community that were against it. They rallied a recall campaign against the township supervisor,” Kautman-Jones said.
But over time, she believes the majority of residents have thought it was a good idea. They have three deputies sub-stationed and says they’ve become a major part of the community.
“The deputies that we have are top notch. They do a fantastic job for us,” she said. “They’re trained and qualified. We don’t have to worry about equipment and things like that, it’s all overseen by the sheriff’s department.”
She says Gaines Township residents have a big decision on their hands so get out and vote.
