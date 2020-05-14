Catholic Charities of Shiawassee & Genesee Counties has partnered with Good360 and Toys for Tots to give toys and games to children in need during the pandemic.
Families can pick them up at a drive-through starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 at the Center for Hope parking lot, located at 812 Root St. in Flint.
Toys will be given out until 1 p.m. or until supplies last.
“This last few months have been rough for people emotionally as well as financially,” wrote Vicky Schultz, CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee & Genesee Counties, “Our clients become like family to us and with all of the stress and anxiety that COVID19 has created, we thought it was time for a little fun!”
The toys have been supplied by Good360, a national non-profit based in the Washington D.C. area.
