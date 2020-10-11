Christmas shopping began today for the Saginaw County Toys for Tots inventory as they prepare for distribution, come December.
A handful of kids, and volunteers, and a U.S. Marine picked out toys and games, filling up a few carts to add to the Toys for Tots inventory at the new warehouse for the year.
The kids were able to pick out all different kinds of toys and games for under $30.
But with the pandemic this year coordinator Robin Heise says he expects to help out a lot more families this holiday season
“This year I figured with COVID, the way the economy is, I’m going to have more parents and children in need than I have had in the past,” Heise said. “This will be a rough year, but we’ll make it work.”
He also is encouraging the local community to donate as many toys as they can.
The Toys for Tots the campaign kicked off earlier this month and families can sign-up for the 2020 holiday season starting October 26.
